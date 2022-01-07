Knicks' Julius Randle doesn't care about his critics: 'I just go out there and play'

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the season, Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle says he’s not concerned with the reactions from the media or fans, writes Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“I really don’t give a f— what anybody has to say, to be honest,” Randle said Wednesday. “I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So I really don’t give a s—. I just go out there and play.”

Randle scored 30 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished our four assists in New York’s 104-94 victory over Indiana on Tuesday, his first game back after contracting COVID-19. However, his season averages of 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on .423/.327/.767 shooting are down from last season’s All-Star campaign, during which he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest on .456/.411/.811 shooting.

More importantly, after going 41-31 last season and making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the East, the Knicks are currently 18-20, 11th in the East, just outside of the play-in tournament. (However, they are only three games back of the 21-17 Cavaliers, who hold the sixth seed.)

Here’s more on the Knicks: