Knicks' Julius Randle doesn't care about his critics: 'I just go out there and play'

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the season, Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle says he’s not concerned with the reactions from the media or fans, writes Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

“I really don’t give a f— what anybody has to say, to be honest,” Randle said Wednesday. “I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So I really don’t give a s—. I just go out there and play.”

Randle scored 30 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished our four assists in New York’s 104-94 victory over Indiana on Tuesday, his first game back after contracting COVID-19. However, his season averages of 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on .423/.327/.767 shooting are down from last season’s All-Star campaign, during which he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest on .456/.411/.811 shooting.

More importantly, after going 41-31 last season and making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the East, the Knicks are currently 18-20, 11th in the East, just outside of the play-in tournament. (However, they are only three games back of the 21-17 Cavaliers, who hold the sixth seed.)

  • In a member-only article for the New York Post, Marc Berman spoke to NBA experts to explore what has been hindering Obi Toppin‘s three-point shot. The second-year forward has carved out a rotational role off the bench this season, but is shooting just 21.1% from deep on 1.7 attempts per game.
  • Free-agent addition Evan Fournier had been struggling of late, but coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t consider sending him to the bench, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “Not really,” Thibodeau said Wednesday, when asked if he had considered trying Fournier with the second unit. Fournier, never known for his defense, was shooting a career-low 40.3% from the field in his 37 games this season, all starts. “Even when he’s not shooting, he spaces the floor for us, so I do like that aspect,” Thibodeau said. “The one thing [is] about trying to get our second unit to stay intact as much as we can. Those guys have played really well together for a while now.” Fournier justified Thibodeau’s faith by erupting for 41 points against Boston on Thursday.
  • Speaking of Thibodeau, the coach was a driving force behind the team signing Fournier in the offseason, sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, who explores moves the Knicks might consider making at the trade deadline. Fischer notes that the Knicks have had internal discussions about acquiring Ben Simmons, but they’ve never called the Sixers with any type of deal structure, according to league sources. Fischer also writes that freeing a roster spot by becoming involved in the Rajon Rondo trade gives New York added flexibility ahead of the deadline.
  • In order for the Knicks to become a legitimate title contender, the team needs 21-year-old RJ Barrett to develop into a star, Ian O’Connor of the New York Post opines. Like Randle, Barrett had a strong performance on Tuesday, scoring 32 points, but his shooting percentages are down this season compared to last.

