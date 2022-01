WESSON – The Co-Lin Women’s Basketball team earned their first conference win after a contest against Holmes on Monday, January 10. The Lady Wolves used a smothering defense and steady offense to beat the Lady Bulldogs, 80-48. The Lady Wolves used the opening minutes of the first quarter to gain and grow the lead outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 16-2 and led by that score with just over four minutes remaining. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Wolves, 9-4, to close out the first quarter, but the Lady Wolves held a 20-11 lead as the buzzer sounded.

