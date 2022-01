Utah State (10-5, 1-1) vs. Colorado State (11-1, 1-1) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will battle David Roddy and Colorado State. The senior Bean has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Roddy, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO