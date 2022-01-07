ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Local 86-year-old shares lottery winnings with cashier who sold her the ticket

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Full Video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PBhh_0df555Jx00

A local 86-year-old woman has gone viral on Instagram after a video shows her good deed.

Every week, Marion Forrest stops at Duke's Mini Mart in Rancho Mirage to buy her Fantasy 5 lotto tickets, but this week was different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aceFI_0df555Jx00

Forrest tells News Channel 3 that the cashier, Walter, was very sweet to her, helping her out as she made a mistake while buying her tickets.

She told the cashier that if she won, she would split her winnings with him.

"I felt so good walking out of the store because he was gracious and sweet," Forrest said.

Forrest didn't end up winning the jackpot, but she didn't end up empty-handed. One of her tickets won her $300.

On Wednesday, she stayed true to her word. She made a surprise stop at the market where she bought her ticket. She brought in ballons with Walter's name on it and presented him with an envelope with $150 inside.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Good News Movement Instagram account, where it has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times as of 5:30 p.m.

We were able to catch up with Walter, who said he was very thankful for Marion's gift. He said she has been a loyal customer for years.

The post Local 86-year-old shares lottery winnings with cashier who sold her the ticket appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 39

Pat Woods
5d ago

That was kind gesture. At least she appreciative and thankful for the extra help the store clerk has helped her with. Seeing a little bit of human kindness can go a long way. Very nice news report.

Reply(2)
13
Pablo Ayala
4d ago

God bless her heart...everything counts in large amounts.....love and kindness what our great country is disturbingly missing

Reply
14
Eva Tovar
4d ago

God… if only every human being was this appreciative and respectful of those who work hard and have the best intentions this world would be a better place. My respects and best wishes to this beautiful and kindhearted woman. 🥰

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Rancho Mirage, CA
Lifestyle
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cashier#Duke S Mini Mart#Mirage#News Channel 3#Good News Movement
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy