Lane Kiffin, former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze get in Twitter 'feud' over size of their fish

By Erik Hall, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze showed off his fishing acumen with a tweet on Tuesday. He tweeted a photo of him holding a fish.

Freeze's tweet said, "Yahtzee!!!"

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded Thursday to Freeze's tweet with one of him holding a longer fish.

Kiffin's tweet said, "@SEC IT JUST MEANS MORE."

"It just means more" is a Southeastern Conference slogan.

Freeze retweeted some people that responded to Kiffin's tweet, including someone that tweeted photos of Freeze winning the 2016 Sugar Bowl at Ole Miss. Kiffin and Ole Miss lost the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday to Baylor, 21-7.

From 2012-16, Freeze was the Ole Miss football coach. Kiffin became the Ole Miss head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Liberty came to Ole Miss for a non-conference football game Nov. 6. Ole Miss defeated Liberty 27-14. It was Freeze's first game at Ole Miss since being the head coach in Oxford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oivA9_0df54wXe00
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Lew, Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin's brother, Chris, was a defensive line coach/defensive recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss for Freeze. Chris Kiffin is currently the Cleveland Browns defensive line coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin, former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze get in Twitter 'feud' over size of their fish

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Freeze
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#American Football#Yahtzee#Baylor#Oxford#Caesars Superdome#Sports Kiffin#Ole Miss For Freeze#The Usa Today Network
