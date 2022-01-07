ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Companies struggle to keep up as US requests more COVID treatment pills

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — It could be early spring before the most effective COVID-19 treatments are readily available. That's after omicron cut the number of effective treatments in half. The only two proven to work against...

local12.com

fox42kptm.com

Pharmaceutical research company in Omaha helped with COVID pill trials

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Recently a new COVID 19 pill has been approved for emergency use and some of the clinical trials were held in Omaha. The Coronavirus is a global health emergency around the world and has affected millions of people. More than 100,000 people have been impacted in Omaha over the past two years.
OMAHA, NE
milwaukeeindependent.com

The COVID-19 Pill: Wisconsin receives first Federal shipment of oral treatments for the coronavirus

The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on January 5 that Wisconsin had received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid to care for patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply available to states from the federal government is extremely limited. Under guidance...
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan receives first shipment of COVID pill treatment for limited use

Michigan health officials say the state has received its first shipment of newly authorized COVID-19 pill treatments, but it’ll only be prescribed in certain situations due to limited supply. Michigan has received the two FDA authorized oral treatments, paxlovid and molnupiravir, which are designed for the outpatient treatment of...
NBC San Diego

Walgreens Shares Give Up Gains After Company Warns of Rising Labor Costs to Keep Up With Covid Vaccines and Tests

Walgreens beat analysts' expectations for fiscal first-quarter earnings, as customers came to stores for Covid vaccines and tests. Despite that, shares of the company fell after Walgreens spoke of rising labor costs as its pharmacists are stretched thin by administering vaccines and filling prescriptions. The drugstore chain raised its forecast...
Bay News 9

Biden administration orders 10 million more courses of Pfizer COVID pill

The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
MedicalXpress

Biden doubles US purchase of Pfizer COVID therapeutic pills

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a doubling of US government purchases of new Pfizer therapeutic pills designed to combat the worst effects of COVID-19. At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills.
CBS Philly

Bucks County Pharmacies Struggling To Keep Up With Demand For COVID-19 Tests

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — As Bucks County sees a record number of COVID cases, pharmacies can hardly keep up with the demand for testing. More than 1,100 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bucks County on New Year’s Day, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Health. That is the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began. Places like the Chalfont Pharmacy say it’s causing the number of requests for COVID-19 testing to swell. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing for weeks at the Chalfont Pharmacy. “It’s constant COVID testing,” pharmacist Lee Segal says. Segal says demand exploded as omicron started spreading in...
FOX8 News

‘It’s spiked really quickly’; Triad doctors struggle to keep up with latest surge in COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health doctors and nurses are feeling the strain of yet another wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations.  “Last week is in no comparison to this week,” said Sabrina Newsome, the nursing director for Moses Cone Hospital’s Emergency Department.  There are currently 175 COVID-19 patients receiving care in the health system. One week […]
Elko Daily Free Press

Speaking of Science: How do Covid-19 treatments (including the new Covid pills) work?

Right before the holidays, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for two new treatments for Covid-19 disease: Paxlovid (produced by Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (produced by Merck). Both are oral medications to prevent hospitalization or severe sickness for patients already diagnosed with Covid-19. The green light to use these medications comes...
