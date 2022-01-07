ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Walker scores 17 to carry UAB past North Texas 69-63

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0df54F1l00

Jordan Walker had 17 points as UAB topped North Texas 69-63 on Thursday night.

Trey Jemison had 14 points for UAB (13-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. KJ Buffen added 13 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points and five assists.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#North Texas#Mean Green#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Carter Jr. scores 19 to carry Navy over Lafayette 69-55

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds as Navy beat Lafayette 69-55 on Monday night. Tyler Nelson had 11 points for Navy (11-4, 4-0 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight win. Richard Njoku added three blocks. Patrick Dorsey had seven rebounds. Tyrone...
EASTON, PA
ABC News

Alabama Crimson Tide enter offseason as 2022-23 CFP title favorites

Despite Monday's loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, oddsmakers have pegged Alabama as the team to beat next season. Caesars Sportsbook on Monday opened Alabama as the national championship favorite for next season at 5-2, ahead of Georgia at 9-2 and Ohio State at 7-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

USC Trojans QB Jaxson Dart enters NCAA transfer portal

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Monday. Dart, who enrolled at USC in January 2021, appeared in six games for the Trojans, passing for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He is the second prominent USC quarterback to enter the portal since the school hired coach Lincoln Riley, as multiyear starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt last month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy