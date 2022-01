It was a 50/50 night for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk basketball teams Friday when they hosted River Valley Conference rival West Branch at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellnan. The Golden Hawk girls were beaten by a 54-47 count. The Bears led by one after one frame but used a 17-8 run in the second quarter to take a 29-19 lead into half. In the second half, Mid-Prairie would cut the lead to as few as four down the stretch but were unable to complete the comeback. Even in the loss, the Hawks outrebounded the Bears by 13 and forced 19 turnovers. Maddie Nonnenmann led Mid-Prairie with 20 points, all in the second half. With the loss, the Golden Hawks fell to 5-4 and West Branch improved to 8-2.

WEST BRANCH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO