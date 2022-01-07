ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brunswick Township, NJ

Quagliata’s career night lifts North Brunswick past Iselin Kennedy - Girls basketball

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Anne Maria Quagliata scored a career-high 28 points to lead North Brunswick to a 53-33 victory over Iselin Kennedy in North Brunswick....

Boys basketball: Molod drops career-high 25 to lead No. 18 Marlboro over Robbinsville

Senior Zack Molod hit seven 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 25 points to lead Marlboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 59-49. Jack Seidler scored 12 points with five made free throws while Jonathan Spatola added nine points for Marlboro (9-2), which has suffered its only losses this season at the hands of No. 15 Christian Brothers and No. 17 Red Bank Catholic.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Wardlaw-Hartridge over South Amboy - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Severino starred for Wardlaw-Hartridge with 26 points and 16 rebounds in its 65-47 win over South Amboy in Edison. Xavier Hinds added 12 points and five assists for Wardlaw-Hartridge, which outscored South Amboy 19-10 in the fourth quarter. Harrison Kilpatrick chipped in with 13 points in the victory. Brandon...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Woodbury over West Deptford- Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in Woodbury’s 72-39 win over West Deptford in Woodbury. Diamyndh Oakley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodbury (7-1). Abby Bash had 11 points and six rebounds and Jakya Jenkins had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
WOODBURY, NJ
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Sports
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Boys basketball: Parsippany Hills bounces back with win over Boonton

Braylon Moore made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points to lead Parsippany Hills to a victory at home over Boonton, 63-51. Julio Tatis finished with 12 points while Simeon Washington added 10 points for Parsippany Hills, which had lost each of its previous four games, including three by five or fewer points.
BOONTON, NJ
Girls basketball: Madden’s season-high 22 leads Park Ridge past Hawthorne Christian

Ella Madden scored a season-high 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks as Park Ridge defeated Hawthorne Christian on the road, 51-16. Allie Shenloogian recorded four points, four assists and three steals while Kerry Perez chipped in six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Park Ridge (5-2), which has won five of its last six games, bouncing back from a loss at the hands of No. 2 Saddle River Day in its last game on Monday.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
#N J High School Sports
Calvary Christian over Piscataway Tech- Girls basketball recap

Raegan Fogarty scored 16 points to lead Calvary Christian to a 52-46 win over Piscataway Tech in Piscataway. Hannah Raike netted 14 points for Calvary Christian (3-1). Rachel Schafer tallied nine points and 13 rebounds in the win. Mattie Miller led Piscataway Tech (3-4) with 16 points. Jaylin Locacio had...
HIGH SCHOOL
East Brunswick Tech tops Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

Senior Ryan Sutton had 15 points while senior Juan Hernandez tallied a double-double to help lead East Brunswick Tech to a 57-37 win over Somerset Tech in East Brunswick. Hernandez finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior Brett Allo recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for East Brunswick Tech (1-3). Sophomore Estevan Atanacio added eight points and six rebounds and junior Scott Pede dished out five assists.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Girls Basketball
High School Sports
Basketball
Sports
Edison over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Joseph Fenton turned in two goals and two assists and Thomas Calantoni posted two goals and one assist for Edison in its 7-5 win against South Brunswick at ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Itai Geller and Lucas Longo delivered one goal and one assist apiece while Pat Decker supplied...
EDISON, NJ
Boys basketball: Webb buries free throw to lift Woodstown past Penns Grove

Sophomore Max Webb buried the game-winning free throw with no time left as Woodstown edged Penns Grove 58-57 in Woodstown. With 12 seconds left and the game tied at 57, Penns Grove had the ball following a timeout. Webb stole a pass in the back court after play resume and drove the length of the floor before being fouled prior to his gamewinner.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Hartman’s 22 leads Princeton Day over Lawrence (PHOTOS)

If winning back-to-back games was one of the incremental goals the Princeton Day girls basketball program set for itself, the Panthers achieved that for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon in a 48-27 win at home over Lawrence. PDS took control early, getting an 18-2 lead by the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Boys basketball: Tucker nets 32 as Riverside outlasts Florence

Senior Khalil Tucker finished with 32 points in a tight game as Riverside pulled away for a 60-51 win over Florence in Riverside. Junior Kahree Morris-Jones added 19 points for Riverside (4-1), which outscored Florence 19-14 in the fourth quarter after leading 41-37 following the third quarter. Senior Rasheem Harris...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
No. 18 North Hunterdon over Montgomery - Wrestling recap

North Hunterdon, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, tallied six wins by pin as it recorded its fourth victory of the season with a 53-16 win over Montgomery in Annandale. Joseph Celentano (106), Daniel DeLusant (138), Brian Wilson (150), Aaron Yarnell (157), Tucker Lewis (165) and Alex Uryniak (190) took home pins for North Hunterdon (4-1).
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Mainland over Ocean City - Boys basketball recap

Cohen Cook delivered 14 points for Mainland in its 58-42 win against Ocean City in Linwood. Tim Travagline and Jamie Tyson scored 12 points apiece as Christian Rodgers posted 11 points for Mainland (5-4). Omero Chevere steered Ocean City (4-5) with 14 points while Sean Sakers produced nine points. The...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
