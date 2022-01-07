ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Timber Creek over Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amaya Burch posted a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to push Timber Creek to a 59-44 win over Kingsway in Erial. Timber Creek (4-1) led 27-25...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 18 Shawnee over Eastern - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds as Shawnee, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, topped Eastern, 63-40, in Medford. Avery Kessler also had 16 points, six steals, and three assists while Nicole Miller dropped 12 points with four boards and two assists for Shawnee, which led 21-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.
MEDFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nal#Savannah Crowding#Dragons#The Nj High School Sports
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Central Regional - Girls basketball recap

Zoie Maffei came within a rebound of a double-double as she scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down nine boards in Jackson Memorial’s 53-32 win over Central Regional in Jackson. Maffei knocked down three 3-pointers and added three steals and three blocks. Chloe Messer had nine points and...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Immaculate Heart over Passaic - Girls basketball recap

Gina Gaccione accounted for 13 points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block for Immaculate Heart, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-23 victory against Passaic in Washington Township. Julia Schutz compiled 12 points, seven dimes, five rebounds and two steals for Immaculate Heart (7-2)....
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Cumberland - Girls basketball recap

Breelynn Leary netted a game-high 20 points to lead Highland to a 44-19win over Cumberland in Bridgeton. Dacia Mack, Ashley Dean, and Jalena Lee all chipped in with six points apiece for Highland (5-1), which outscored Cumberland 22-0 in the second quarter after leading just 5-3 after the first. Cumberland...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick Tech tops Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

Senior Ryan Sutton had 15 points while senior Juan Hernandez tallied a double-double to help lead East Brunswick Tech to a 57-37 win over Somerset Tech in East Brunswick. Hernandez finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior Brett Allo recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for East Brunswick Tech (1-3). Sophomore Estevan Atanacio added eight points and six rebounds and junior Scott Pede dished out five assists.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap

Sophomore Jayla Worthey had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Somerset Tech over Timothy Christian, 56-33 in Piscataway. Junior Maeve O’Sullivan, had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Fiona Shanahan contributed 13 points and four assists. Shanahan also hit both of Somerset Tech’s three-pointers.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Collingswood - Girls basketball recap

Senior Kayleigh Armstrong scored 15 points to lead Haddon Township to a 29-14 win over Collingswood in Westmont. Haddon Township (5-1) is now allowing 24.2 points per game. The Hawks’ lone loss was to undefeated Haddon Heights. Leading by nine points after three quarters, Haddon Township pitched a shutout...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Cinnaminson - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 21 points in its 74-42 victory against Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Sean Keegan managed 12 points as the second-leading scorer for Freehold Township (5-3). Noah Harvey delivered 10 points for Cinnaminson (2-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over West Deptford- Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in Woodbury’s 72-39 win over West Deptford in Woodbury. Diamyndh Oakley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodbury (7-1). Abby Bash had 11 points and six rebounds and Jakya Jenkins had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Bernards - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis dropped a game-high 20 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- as Pingry defeated Bernards, 50-37, in Bernardsville. Bella Goodwin also scored 15 points while Caitlin Schwarz had six for the Big Blue, which outscored Bernards 20-6 in the fourth quarter. For Bernards (0-2), Sydney Incarnato and Maggie...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy