Timber Creek over Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Amaya Burch posted a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to push Timber Creek to a 59-44 win over Kingsway in Erial. Timber Creek (4-1) led 27-25...www.nj.com
Amaya Burch posted a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals to push Timber Creek to a 59-44 win over Kingsway in Erial. Timber Creek (4-1) led 27-25...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0