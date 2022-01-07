Southern Miss holds off UTSA 74-73 behind Pierre, Bolden

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national title 33-18 Monday night. UGA took over the game in the second half and outscored the Tide 27-9. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished 35-of-57 for 369 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 INTs. Once his best receiver Jameson Williams left the game due to a knee injury, Georgia’s defense started to settle in and eventually the lack of weapons on the outside had a significant impact on the outcome.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO