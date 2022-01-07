ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Southern Miss holds off UTSA 74-73 behind Pierre, Bolden

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0df53BkK00

Jarron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points and Rashad Bolden added 17 points and Southern Miss beat UTSA 74-73 on Thursday night.

Tyler Stevenson scored 14 points and Isaih Moore 10 while grabbing seven rebounds. The Eagles (5-8, 1-0 Conference USA) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points, Cedrick Alley Jr. 15 and Aleu Aleu 11 with seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-8, 0-2).

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said about Georgia following Alabama's loss to Bulldogs

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national title 33-18 Monday night. UGA took over the game in the second half and outscored the Tide 27-9. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished 35-of-57 for 369 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 INTs. Once his best receiver Jameson Williams left the game due to a knee injury, Georgia’s defense started to settle in and eventually the lack of weapons on the outside had a significant impact on the outcome.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Conference Usa#Southern Miss#Eagles#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ucfknights.com

Knights Hold Off Houston

ORLANDO – The UCF women's basketball team held off a fourth-quarter Houston rally to defeat the Cougars 62-59 in Addition Financial Arena on Tuesday evening, giving the Knights sole possession of the top spot in the American Athletic Conference with a 3-0 record. Houston (9-6, 2-1 The American) came...
HOUSTON, TX
The Sault News

Eagles hold off Emeralds

ENGADINE — The Engadine girls basketball team recorded a 47-43 non-conference win against Manistique on Monday night. Leah French scored 31 points to lead the Eagles (6-3 overall). Lauren King, Imani Miller, Zoey Sowers and Tessa Paquin all scored four points each. French and Paquin also added 12 rebounds apiece.
ENGADINE, MI
ABC News

USC Trojans QB Jaxson Dart enters NCAA transfer portal

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Monday. Dart, who enrolled at USC in January 2021, appeared in six games for the Trojans, passing for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He is the second prominent USC quarterback to enter the portal since the school hired coach Lincoln Riley, as multiyear starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt last month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Alabama Crimson Tide enter offseason as 2022-23 title favorites

Despite Monday's championship game loss to Georgia, oddsmakers have pegged Alabama as the team to beat next season. Caesars Sportsbook on Monday opened Alabama as national championship favorites for next season at 5-2, ahead of Georgia at 9-2 and Ohio State at 7-1. The odds hit the board before Georgia...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy