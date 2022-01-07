ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham survives triple overtime to beat Mendham - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
 5 days ago
Cam Rooney nailed 19 from the line to finish with 37 points as Chatham won in triple overtime, 92-84, in an away game with Mendham....

Boys basketball: Parsippany Hills bounces back with win over Boonton

Braylon Moore made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points to lead Parsippany Hills to a victory at home over Boonton, 63-51. Julio Tatis finished with 12 points while Simeon Washington added 10 points for Parsippany Hills, which had lost each of its previous four games, including three by five or fewer points.
Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
