Chatham survives triple overtime to beat Mendham - Boys basketball recap

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO