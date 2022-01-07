Warren Township intermediate middle, high school students to do e-learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan School District of Warren Township students in grades 5-12 will remain virtual through Friday, Jan. 14.

Students were already scheduled to be virtual through Monday, but the district announced Sunday that they were extending e-learning through the end of the week.

Students and staff in grades K-4 are not affected.

According to a message sent to families last week, superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson said the change was due to "a large number of staffing needs, as a result of positive COVID cases and other illnesses in our transportation department."

Students will work on Canvas and have access to their teachers at the following times:

Students in grades 5-8: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Students in grades 9-12: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Updated meal pick-up dates and times for students can be found in the message the district sent on Facebook, which is below.