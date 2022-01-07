Confusion at closed COVID test site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were more than 30 vehicles lined up Thursday night at the former test site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Paradise Campus with dozens of people looking for COVID tests only to find it closed.

People wait in line at the closed COVID test site at UNLV Thursday night. (KLAS)

In video from around 6 p.m. that was sent to 8 News Now, cars can be seen with people inside waiting to be tested. By 7 p.m. UNLV police showed up and let the people waiting in the parking lot know the site was not open.

By 7 p.m. police had cleared the lot at UNLV. (KLAS)

Shortly after 8 News Now contacted the SNHD about the confusion the SNHD did send out a new Tweet at 7:19 p.m. about the UNLV site being closed.

However, as of around 6 p.m. Thursday night the SNHD website listed the UNLV test site as being open. This was updated and the UNLV site was removed from the list by 7:20 p.m.

As 8 News Now reported earlier this week , the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced days ago that the testing site would be moving to the parking lot of the Sam Boyd Stadium at 7000 E. Russell due to a recent surge in testing demand. The UNLV site was scheduled to close from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, when it would reopen at the stadium.

To accommodate a surge in testing demand, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Paradise Campus at 851 E. Tropicana Ave. will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6 , and will reopen Sunday, Jan. 9 , in the parking lot of the Sam Boyd Stadium at 7000 E. Russell Road. Southern Nevada Health District news release from Jan. 4

