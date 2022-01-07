ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Confusion at closed COVID test site

By Ana Rodriguez, Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were more than 30 vehicles lined up Thursday night at the former test site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Paradise Campus with dozens of people looking for COVID tests only to find it closed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BsD4_0df526Nj00
    People wait in line at the closed COVID test site at UNLV Thursday night. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTWcK_0df526Nj00
    People wait in line at the closed COVID test site at UNLV Thursday night. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjIcK_0df526Nj00
    People wait in line at the closed COVID test site at UNLV Thursday night. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJ4pH_0df526Nj00
    People wait in line at the closed COVID test site at UNLV Thursday night. (KLAS)
  • People wait in line at the closed COVID test site at UNLV Thursday night. (KLAS)

In video from around 6 p.m. that was sent to 8 News Now, cars can be seen with people inside waiting to be tested. By 7 p.m. UNLV police showed up and let the people waiting in the parking lot know the site was not open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPCeb_0df526Nj00
By 7 p.m. police had cleared the lot at UNLV. (KLAS)

Shortly after 8 News Now contacted the SNHD about the confusion the SNHD did send out a new Tweet at 7:19 p.m. about the UNLV site being closed.

However, as of around 6 p.m. Thursday night the SNHD website listed the UNLV test site as being open. This was updated and the UNLV site was removed from the list by 7:20 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLAos_0df526Nj00
Screen capture from SNHD website .

As 8 News Now reported earlier this week , the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced days ago that the testing site would be moving to the parking lot of the Sam Boyd Stadium at 7000 E. Russell due to a recent surge in testing demand. The UNLV site was scheduled to close from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, when it would reopen at the stadium.

To accommodate a surge in testing demand, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Paradise Campus at 851 E. Tropicana Ave. will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6 , and will reopen Sunday, Jan. 9 , in the parking lot of the Sam Boyd Stadium at 7000 E. Russell Road.

Southern Nevada Health District news release from Jan. 4

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

The Mojave Max Emergence Contest is on again

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A chance for elementary school students to win a laptop computer, a pizza party and a field trip to The Springs Preserve? It’s all part of a cleverly disguised education program designed to teach young people to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the Mojave Desert. The “Mojave Max Desert Tortoise […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Confusion#Unlv#Snhd
8 News Now

New recruits add to expanding North Las Vegas Fire Department

The North Las Vegas Fire Department is expanding with the addition of 12 new firefighters joining the ranks. The new graduates include nine firefighters and three firefighters-paramedics which will all undergo training and evaluation for the next six to eight months and will serve constituents from eight stations located across North Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy