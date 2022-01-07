Companies struggle to keep up as US requests more COVID treatment pills

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — As Bucks County sees a record number of COVID cases, pharmacies can hardly keep up with the demand for testing. More than 1,100 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bucks County on New Year’s Day, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Health. That is the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began. Places like the Chalfont Pharmacy say it’s causing the number of requests for COVID-19 testing to swell. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing for weeks at the Chalfont Pharmacy. “It’s constant COVID testing,” pharmacist Lee Segal says. Segal says demand exploded as omicron started spreading in...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO