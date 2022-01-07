ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz grovels to Tucker Carlson over Jan. 6 ‘terrorist attack’ remark

By Senior reporter
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you tried to script an interview that epitomized the GOP’s post-Jan. 6 evolution, its subjugation to its more extreme elements and its rewriting of its own narrative of the Capitol riot, you would struggle to do better than Sen. Ted Cruz’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson spreads an already debunked claim about covid-19 deaths

Monday evening brought something special to Fox News’s prime-time lineup. Tucker Carlson’s program was a “special edition,” as text displayed at one point on the show’s lower-third suggested, on “the left’s politicization of the coronavirus.” In reality, however, the show was a very good example of its usual focus: Carlson’s politicizing the coronavirus in service of the political right.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Gop#Maga
Washington Post

Another Jan. 6 conspiracy theory suffers a reality-inflicted blow

Measured in Fox News airtime, there is perhaps no Jan. 6 conspiracy theory more popular than the idea that federal agents helped spur the violence that overwhelmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And within that particular theory, no individual has received more attention than Ray Epps, an Arizona man who has been identified as the person encouraging a crowd supporting President Donald Trump on Jan. 5 to enter the Capitol the following day and who appeared near the scene of the first barrier breach.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘They were rioters incited by lies’: Kinzinger shoots down 6 January conspiracy theory promoted by Cruz

A conspiracy theory positing that an alleged agent provocateur was behind the 6 January insurrection was debunked by Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger after Senator Ted Cruz questioned Justice Department officials about it during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Mr Cruz repeatedly pressed Federal Bureau of Investigation National Security Branch official Jill Sanborn about a man called Ray Epps, who was alleged to be a government agent responsible for provoking rioters into storming the Capitol. The allegations came from a conspiracy website run by a former Trump aide who was fired for attending a white nationalist conference. Prominent Republicans have seized...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Ted Cruz’s humiliation made headlines. But his colleagues’ cowardice is more worrying.

It’s no surprise that Ted Cruz’s humiliation on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program last week received so much attention, especially among those who are not fond of the Texas senator (i.e., most people who know him). Cruz’s pleas for absolution from a high priest of the Trump cult were not only humorous, but also a chilling reminder of how the right is mythologizing the Jan. 6 insurrection, as my colleague Greg Sargent noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Terrorism
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
mediaite.com

A Divided Nation Unites to Mock Ted Cruz’s Groveling to Tucker Carlson: ‘One of the Most Pathetic Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday and something miraculous seems to have happened as a result: a divided nation united to call out just how cringe-worthy his shameless groveling to Tucker Carlson was. The Texas Republican appeared on Fox News prime time the night after Carlson excoriated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Trumpworld Dumps on Ted Cruz After He Grovels to Tucker

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s program on Thursday night to beg for forgiveness after calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.” But it has only caused Trumpworld diehards to sour on the Texas senator. Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone fumed after Cruz called his initial remark “sloppy and frankly dumb.” “You’re enjoying your last term in the US Senate,” Stone declared. “What a pandering, philandering asshole.” Jan 6. “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander chimed in: “Ted Cruz apologizes for being dumb and lying. Now, let’s see if he’ll stand up for the due process rights of patriots.” The pile-on didn’t end there. Far-right shock jock Stew Peters called Cruz a “traitor,” while livestreamer-turned-Capitol rioter Tim Gionet told Cruz to go “f*ck” himself. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones further floated the unhinged idea that the Texas senator wants to be a part of the Bush-era Republican Party and “start putting everyone in FEMA camps.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy