Are you owed money? The state wants to help you claim it

By Dom McAndrew
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A California business might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved.

The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them.

Banks, insurance companies, corporations, and certain other groups are required to report and submit their customers’ property to the Secretary of State’s Office when there has been no activity for a set period of time – usually three years.

For the majority of assets, there is no deadline to when they can be claimed back. Anyone interested should visit claimit.ca.gov to find out more.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

