Yankees New Years Resolutions

By Ryan Bologna
New York Sports Nation
New York Sports Nation
 5 days ago
It is a new year and while the MLB lockout is still ongoing, it would be wise for the Yankees to be prepared for when work resumes. Here are five resolutions for the New York Yankees. Figure Out the Shortstop Position. The most obvious question that needs to be...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees have a stud relief pitcher preparing to make another jump in 2022

The New York Yankees relied heavily on their bullpen during the 2021 season due to injury issues with the starting rotation. General manager Brian Cashman took a risky approach toward his starters, signing Corey Kluber to a one-year, $11 million deal and trading for Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both pitchers were coming off significant injuries, so depending on them to be legitimate options in the rotation for the entire season was always optimistic.
MLB
FanSided

5 trades Yankees can make once the lockout ends

The New York Yankees had a disappointing end to the 2021 season, and then they went quiet in the offseason. Once the MLB Lockout ends, when might they make a big move?. New York Yankees fans were not happy with how the offseason was going before MLB announced a lockout on Dec. 2. So far, the Yankees have lost Corey Kluber, Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and the team released Clint Frazier after his nightmare season. All they’ve done to replace them is sign Jose Peraza, Ender Inciarte and re-sign Aaron Boone as manager.
MLB
Q 105.7

New York Yankees Make Historical Hire

The New York Yankees, the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball, quietly made history again. This weekend, the Yankees announced their organizational charts for their coaching staff. For the first time in major league or minor league history for any team, a woman will be the Tampa Tarpons manager in 2022.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees bring back former top prospect years after trade to Braves

It’s never fun being reminded of failed New York Yankees top prospects, but perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake can help revive (or, uh, start) the career of a former lefty international signing. Years ago, Manny Banuelos was one of the most regarded arms in the Yankees’ farm system. Unfortunately,...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign former top pitching prospect

In 2011, legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera called then 19-year-old Manny Banuelos the best pitching prospect he’d ever seen. “I like everything about him,” Rivera said of Banuelos at the time, according to ESPN. “The makeup and how he keeps his composure. I notice situations and how you react in situations. Where you make your pitches in tough situations, where you spot your pitches, he has the ability to do that.”
MLB
FanSided

3 Yankees who got completely ripped off in recent awards races

You think “Yankees bias” doesn’t exist, huh? Maybe not among the game’s GMs, who have a job to do, but it’s all too real in the writers’ community. You know why? This may sound shocking, but many people do not like the New York Yankees, and when writing about the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers or A’s, they see very little reason to hide that distaste on a daily basis.
MLB
CBS Sports

Every MLB team's best free-agent signing ever: Ichiro, Randy Johnson, Barry Bonds and even a minor-league deal

Prior to the start of MLB's owner-imposed lockout last month, there was a free-agent frenzy unlike anything we've seen in recent baseball history. Maybe even in all of baseball history. Half of the top 50 free agents signed before the lockout, many in the week leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Signings came fast and furious.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
MLB
WGNO

LSU grad tabbed as first female to manage MLB team

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
MLB
