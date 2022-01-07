Norwalk holds off Bellevue for Lake win

NORWALK — The season-long trend continued.

The Norwalk High School boys basketball team has made a habit of playing tight games near the midway point of the season. Against visiting Bellevue Tuesday night, that trend continued.

The Truckers rallied from a nine-point deficit, then held on in a back-and-forth second half for a 47-44 win over the Redmen in an SBC Lake Division game at Norwalk High School.

With the win, Norwalk improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Lake. Of those 10 games, five have been decided by five points or less — including two that went into overtime.

“The last thing in every scouting report we hand out to kids says find a way,” Norwalk head coach Steve Gray said. “Be it defense, offense, rebounding or free throw shooting … We knew this would be a tight game. Bellevue is much improved and we talked to the kids about just grinding it out, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Norwalk took a 27-26 lead on a 3-pointer by Caleb Sommers at the 5:33 mark of the third quarter, which started a 9-0 scoring run. Ashton Coe followed him with a 3 of his own, and Parker Evans converted his second three-point play of the game to give the Truckers a 33-26 lead with 3:13 left in the quarter.

But the Redmen (5-6, 2-3) made their move, and later took the lead in the fourth quarter. Bellevue closed to within 37-34 after three quarters. The Truckers still had a 41-36 lead on a basket by Coe with 5:54 left, but Bellevue answered with two baskets by Deegan Horn and Jackson Martin around a pair of free throws by Tyler Ray.

The layup by Martin gave the Redmen a 42-41 lead with 3:46 left in the game. But Evans scored in short order at the other end of the floor to give the Truckers the lead right back.

Both teams then failed to convert over multiple possessions, and the Redmen opted to begin fouling with under a minute to go. Bellevue had just two team fouls as the clock ticked under a minute.

Coe was then sent to the line with 40.9 seconds left, and he converted both free throws for a 45-42 lead.

Ashton Martin scored with 18 seconds left to bring the Redmen within 45-44. Ian Minor was fouled with 8.5 seconds left, and he made both to extend the lead to 47-44. Norwalk then fouled Bellevue in a one-and-one situation with the Redmen down three points with 2.8 seconds left.

Ray attempted to miss the shot, but the Truckers grabbed the rebound to run out the clock.

“When you have some veteran players who have been in those situations it really helps,” Gray said. “We were able to get the ball into Ian and work some clock and knock down our free throws. Ian does a little bit of everything.

“I told the kids we had to make plays in the end,” he added. “We didn’t rebound too well and turned it over too much, but we found a way to win.”

The Redmen came out of the gates fast, as they look a 12-3 lead at the 2:18 mark of the first quarter. Deegan Horn scored the first two baskets of the game for a quick 5-0 lead. Consecutive scores by Ryan Mohr, Jackson Martin and Horn extended the lead to 12-3.

Norwalk’s lone basket of the first seven-plus minutes was a three-point play by Evans. However, Minor made a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40.9 seconds left, then caught a home run pass from Sommers and made a fallaway jumper from the key at the quarter buzzer for a 12-8 deficit.

Daniel Traczek and Minor opened the second quarter and tied the game at 12 for the Truckers by the 6:53 mark. The rest of the quarter continued to go back-and-forth, as each team traded scores throughout.

Trailing 17-14 after a 3 by Ashton Martin, Norwalk got two straight 3s by Sommers and Minor to briefly take a 20-17 lead with 3:55 left in the half. However, the Redmen answered right back on a 3 by Mason Bova, then Evans and Mohr each traded baskets for their respective teams in the final two minutes to make it a 22-22 game at the break.

Minor scored 14 points and added five rebounds, five steals and three assists to pace the Truckers. Evans scored 12 points with four rebounds, and Coe added 11 points, while Sommers had six points and eight assists.

Norwalk is at Port Clinton on Saturday in a non-league matchup.

BELLEVUE (5-6, 2-3)

Tyler Ray 0-2—2; Deegan Horn 6-0—16; Ryan Mohr 2-1—5; Jackson Martin 4-0—8; Mason Bova 1-0—3; Ashton Martin 1-5—7; Mason Treat 1-1—3. TOTALS 15-9—44.

NORWALK (6-4, 3-2)

Ian Minor 5-2—14; Ashton Coe 3-3—11; Caleb Sommers 2-0—6; Daniel Traczek 1-0—2; Parker Evans 5-2—12; Mason Gamble 1-0—2. TOTALS 17-7—47.

Bellevue 12 10 12 10 — 44

Norwalk 8 14 15 10 — 47

3-point FGs: (B) Horn 4; Bova; (N) Minor 2, Coe 2, Sommers 2

JV: Norwalk, 36-33