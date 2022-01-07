ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Omicron wave ‘eerily similar’ to 1918 flu, researcher says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amanda Arden, Ken Boddie
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGt8X_0df4yIrE00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – History is said to often repeat itself and a researcher at Oregon State University said he’s seeing that happen now, as the omicron variant wave of the COVID-19 pandemic parallels the 1918 flu pandemic.

OSU Associate Professor Christopher McKnight Nichols published an op-ed in the Washington Post Monday highlighting the consequences cities paid in 1918 and 1919 when business lobbyists and public resistance convinced public officials to drop masking and business closures.

Watch out for these 5 early omicron symptoms

He said cities that kept more cautious practices in place had more success at mitigating the flu.

“For historians, it’s eerily similar,” he said in an interview. “The push-back, the resistance to closing businesses, schools, churches, mask behavior, the kinds of fines, and people were thrown in jail if they didn’t wear masks.”

He said the main difference is that acceptance or rejection of virus prevention policies didn’t map onto political parties.

He said as the world approaches the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, fatigue has certainly set into communities. However, he said if history has taught us anything, it’s that public officials need to safeguard the public good.

‘Flurona’ cases raise concerns about severe COVID-flu double infections

Another parallel McKnight Nichols is seeing between the COVID-19 pandemic and the 1918 flu pandemic is that both viruses are easily spread among young, healthy people. In 1918, he said the virus spread quickly in communities with a larger military presence. He said that’s similar to how COVID-19 has spread among students at OSU.

“These infectious diseases are transmitted through the air and we’re seeing that in, you know, colleges and universities and it’s why we’ve worked so hard to prevent spread in K-12,” he said.

McKnight Nichols said based on his studies, the omicron variant might actually be an encouraging sign the virus behind the pandemic is moving toward becoming endemic, meaning COVID-19 will be ever-present but its spread and rates will be predictable rather than exponential.

Test positive for COVID? Here’s how long to isolate

Studies show infections from the omicron variant have a lower risk of hospitalization than other COVID-19 variants. McKnight Nichols said that could mean this form of COVID-19 is something that’s here to stay, but remains less of a threat to the population. He said that’s what happened with the 1918 flu – it remained present, but was less deadly and dangerous.

Still, he added, if cities and states don’t try to limit the spread of the virus that could lead to an even more dangerous surge before we reach an endemic state.

“This could get a lot worse before it gets better,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has went on, we have learned that’s not the case. Allen County Health Commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. “Unfortunately […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Oregon State University#Osu#The Washington Post
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
branfordseven.com

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy