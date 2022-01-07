ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another blast of cold as we head into the weekend, keep the jackets handy

By Bob Jeswald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe front will provide us with much cooler temperatures tomorrow with a morning low of 29...

CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
Winter storm could impact the Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
Freezing Drizzle Tonight; Arctic Blast to Follow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.
MADISON, WI
#Jackets
Maryland Weather: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon. Here is a list...
BALTIMORE, MD
Weather
Environment
NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gusty northwest wind will continue to usher an arctic air mass into the region this afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will in the single digits to low teens across the north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. The gusty northwest wind could gust to 25-30 MPH at times today making it feel much colder. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will fall to near 0° along the coast and single digits and teens below 0° across the rest of the state. The northwest wind will remain breezy tonight which will result in dangerous wind chills for the overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the state with wind chills as low as -25° to -30° possible tonight. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Northern Oxford, Northern Franklin and Northern and Central Somerset Counties where wind chills could be as low as -40° at times.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: This Wind Isn’t Done With Us Just Yet

Hi everyone! Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills. Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

COLD BLAST: Below freezing tomorrow morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Did someone say snow flurries?! We’ve received a few reports of light snow flurries in Washington and Clarke county earlier this evening. The radar is clearing out and no more snow or rain is expected for our area. Our temperatures will fall quickly throughout...
MOBILE, AL
whdh.com

Cold Tomorrow, Arctic Blast Tuesday

Skies gradually clear tonight and temperatures start to drop. The gusty wind that we have around is starting to dry out the ground after a decent amount of snow melt today. Even with that wind drying things out, I don’t think it’ll completely dry the ground. Untreated surfaces may be slick for the Monday morning commute.
BOSTON, MA
wccbcharlotte.com

Cold Today, Weekend Snow Potential

Cold and Dry for Now, Seasonable Highs to End a Relatively Quiet Week. High pressure will keep things sunny, dry, and cold through mid-week. Highs today will reach the mid-40s with just a light breeze out of the northeast. Overnight lows will once again tumble into the low 20s, but it will be warmer through the rest of the week. Sunny with seasonable highs in the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will lose its grip on the region as it moves off the coast, allowing for a series of disturbances to glide into the area. The first will arrive Thursday. This will bring more clouds and slightly warmer temps to the region. However, outside a dusting of snow for the mountains Thursday night, the moisture is just not there for any beneficial precip outside the mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KVUE

Cool Tuesday with scattered light showers; warmer to end the week

AUSTIN, Texas — We still have some more cool weather to get through on Tuesday, but we're now looking ahead to the return of highs in the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the warm weather, we're tracking an upper-level disturbance that will bring clouds and a few light showers to Central Texas on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX

