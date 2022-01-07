ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Nearly 1,100 homes destroyed, damage estimates over $500 million in Colorado wildfire

By Colleen Flynn, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Og5o_0df4wtif00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The latest numbers are in on structures destroyed and damaged in the Marshall Fire that burned more than 6,000 acres in Colorado last week .

The first assessment reported 991 structures destroyed and 127 damaged. This updated report totals 1,084 homes and seven commercial structures destroyed and 149 homes and 30 commercial structures damaged. The total estimated value of residential damage determined by the Boulder County Assessor is $513,212,589.

Residential Structures

  • City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184
  • Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944

Commercial Structures

  • City of Louisville: 4 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged
  • Town of Superior: 3 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 2 structures damaged

Damage from the fire and wind damage will continue to be reported.

Marshall Fire coverage on KDVR

The Marshall Fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history. On Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said partial remains have been located in the Marshall Fire burn area .

A man from near Marshall was reported missing and the remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. BCSO and the coroner’s office are working on identifying the remains.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Superior said two missing people were “presumed deceased” and cadaver dogs were being utilized in the recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Oregon inmate walks away in Salem in October, found in Texas months later

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan were on a work crew based out of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility when they walked away from the corrections facility in Salem shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Woodward was later arrested in Texas by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office last evening, Tuesday, January 11.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#Cadaver#Missing Person#Kdvr#Superior#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

Decision on Interstate 205 tolling plan delayed

ODOT has temporarily postponed its decision on tolling stretches of I-205 and I-5 in the next five years and will consider a request from Clackamas County for extra time to hash out regional congestion-pricing plans before tolls are implemented.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy