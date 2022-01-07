ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Hi-Way Drive-In in Santa Maria has its last showing tonight after running for nearly 45 years

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The big screen goes dark tonight but the memories will always stay bright.

The Hi-Way Drive-In movie theater in Santa Maria has been a staple to the city for 43 years. According to the Gran family, who owns the theater, the economic climate and ever-changing film industry caused the closure.

"That was my dad’s love and because it was my dad’s love it was my love. It’s come full circle," says Bobby Gran Jr.

But that love spread throughout the community over the years.

“I think one of our best memories was coming out as a family, putting the SUV in reverse and sitting around each other," says Jose Alvarez, a longtime theater-goer. "Enjoying the movie, the popcorn, the nachos and making it a family event.”

“I remember being a little kid sitting in the back seat trying to look through the front window," explained Cynthia Slay, who grew up watching the movies at the drive-in. "But it was so exciting. It was a really fun family time.”

The place that was once a lively venue for families and friends on Santa Maria Way will soon just be a memory.

But the future may be in good hands.

“I’m going to make a movie theater when I grow up because I am sad that they have to close it,” said Raiden Macias, a kid who loved going to the theater.

The post Hi-Way Drive-In in Santa Maria has its last showing tonight after running for nearly 45 years appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Maria#45 Years#Drive In#Movies#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Solvang celebrates return of annual Christmas Tree burn

SOLVANG, Calif. -- After a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 31st annual Solvang Christmas Tree burn returned on Friday night. For over three decades now, the holiday season has come to a close in Solvang with hundreds of Christmas trees being burned. Last year, Solvang cancelled the tradition on account of the pandemic, so Friday night was The post Solvang celebrates return of annual Christmas Tree burn appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy