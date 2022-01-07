Hi-Way Drive-In in Santa Maria has its last showing tonight after running for nearly 45 years

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The big screen goes dark tonight but the memories will always stay bright.

The Hi-Way Drive-In movie theater in Santa Maria has been a staple to the city for 43 years. According to the Gran family, who owns the theater, the economic climate and ever-changing film industry caused the closure.

"That was my dad’s love and because it was my dad’s love it was my love. It’s come full circle," says Bobby Gran Jr.

But that love spread throughout the community over the years.

“I think one of our best memories was coming out as a family, putting the SUV in reverse and sitting around each other," says Jose Alvarez, a longtime theater-goer. "Enjoying the movie, the popcorn, the nachos and making it a family event.”

“I remember being a little kid sitting in the back seat trying to look through the front window," explained Cynthia Slay, who grew up watching the movies at the drive-in. "But it was so exciting. It was a really fun family time.”

The place that was once a lively venue for families and friends on Santa Maria Way will soon just be a memory.

But the future may be in good hands.

“I’m going to make a movie theater when I grow up because I am sad that they have to close it,” said Raiden Macias, a kid who loved going to the theater.

