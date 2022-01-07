ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches possible. Heavier snow amounts more likely east of Interstate 29 with the lower amounts to the west of Interstate 29. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-14 02:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM AKST FRIDAY FROM PORTAGE TO THE HOPE CUTOFF * WHAT...Heavy snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in Turnagain Pass. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph through Portage Valley. * WHERE...Along the Seward Highway from near Portage to the Hope Cutoff, including Turnagain Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM AKST Thursday through 2 AM Friday * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to heavy, wet snow through Turnagain Pass. Rain falling on frozen surfaces along the Seward highway, particularly through Portage Valley, may cause slick roadways and hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will reach Western Prince William Sound Thursday morning. Snow is expected at sea level in the morning before switching to rain late Thursday morning through Turnagain Arm and Portage Valley. Rain falling on recent snow and near freezing roadways may cause hazardous travel conditions in combination with moderate rain and high winds. Moderate rain is also expected in Seward, which will extend north to Moose Pass Thursday evening. Urban areas with snow covered roads will likely see ponding of water and potentially hazardous travel conditions.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Martin, Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink SPRINKLES OR PERHAPS FREEZING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OVER INTO WESTERN MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT Very light rain or sprinkles will move down across parts of northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota, mainly from the James River valley region into far western Minnesota over the next few hours. Although air temperature ranges from 35 to 40 degrees, road surfaces may fall below and remain below freezing while it rains very lightly, and could quickly become icy. Highways that could be impacted the most will be north of US Highway 212 and east of US Highway 281, including Interstate 29 from near Watertown up to the border of the Dakotas. The coverage of the precipitation is expected to be spotty and quick moving. But areas that do receive very light rain or sprinkles which freeze on impact with the ground are likely to experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 09:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Black Hawk, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Black Hawk; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Poweshiek; Tama; Winnebago Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday Night .A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night. The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...North central into east central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Freezing rain this morning will make for very slick conditions, particularly in the Missoula Valley. Consider delaying your morning commute this morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks are possible. Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman; Wells PATCHY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 200 INTO THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY Patchy light freezing rain is moving quickly across parts of south central and southeastern North Dakota, from an area along and south of Highway 200 into the southern James River Valley. This may also impact portions of Interstate 94 in Kidder and Stutsman counties. Although air temperatures are in the mid 30s, untreated roads remain below freezing and will quickly become icy. The coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be spotty and quick moving, but areas that do receive freezing rain will quickly experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Tama; Winnebago; Worth An area of light rain and freezing rain is tracking southeast over portions of north central Iowa this morning. Travelers may encounter sporadic slick roads conditions and are encouraged to use caution. Any rainfall should be east of the area by 10 AM.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. In addition, easterly winds of 10 to 20 MPH may produce blowing and drifting snow.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

