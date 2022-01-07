Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink SPRINKLES OR PERHAPS FREEZING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OVER INTO WESTERN MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT Very light rain or sprinkles will move down across parts of northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota, mainly from the James River valley region into far western Minnesota over the next few hours. Although air temperature ranges from 35 to 40 degrees, road surfaces may fall below and remain below freezing while it rains very lightly, and could quickly become icy. Highways that could be impacted the most will be north of US Highway 212 and east of US Highway 281, including Interstate 29 from near Watertown up to the border of the Dakotas. The coverage of the precipitation is expected to be spotty and quick moving. But areas that do receive very light rain or sprinkles which freeze on impact with the ground are likely to experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO