Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-14 02:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM AKST FRIDAY FROM PORTAGE TO THE HOPE CUTOFF * WHAT...Heavy snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in Turnagain Pass. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph through Portage Valley. * WHERE...Along the Seward Highway from near Portage to the Hope Cutoff, including Turnagain Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM AKST Thursday through 2 AM Friday * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to heavy, wet snow through Turnagain Pass. Rain falling on frozen surfaces along the Seward highway, particularly through Portage Valley, may cause slick roadways and hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong front will reach Western Prince William Sound Thursday morning. Snow is expected at sea level in the morning before switching to rain late Thursday morning through Turnagain Arm and Portage Valley. Rain falling on recent snow and near freezing roadways may cause hazardous travel conditions in combination with moderate rain and high winds. Moderate rain is also expected in Seward, which will extend north to Moose Pass Thursday evening. Urban areas with snow covered roads will likely see ponding of water and potentially hazardous travel conditions.
