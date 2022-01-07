ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPQkq_0df4rui100

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz placed All-Star center Rudy Gobert in the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday after the standout big man tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gobert, who was the first known NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic, was ruled out for the Jazz's game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. It remains unclear how long he will be sidelined, though most players who enter the league's health and safety protocols miss at least a week.

The 29-year-old Gobert didn't play in Utah's win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night because of an undisclosed illness, according to the team. The Athletic reported that Gobert took two rapid tests that day, both of which came back negative. However, a PCR test that was processed overnight came back Thursday with a positive result.

Gobert is the second Jazz player to enter the league's protocols, joining veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles. Utah entered the week as the only NBA team to not have a player in the protocols this season, but that streak came to an end when Ingles was added to the list Tuesday.

On March 11, 2020, Gobert was dealing with flu-like symptoms when the Jazz were in Oklahoma City for a game. He eventually tested positive for COVID-19, a result that the Jazz and the NBA learned of just moments before the start of that contest against the Thunder.

The game between the Jazz and Thunder was called, and about 90 minutes later, the NBA's 2019-20 season was indefinitely suspended.

Since then, the NBA has implemented measures to limit COVID-19 disruptions. Over the past few weeks, however, the league has experienced multiple outbreaks and postponements.

In total, 11 games have been postponed this season, while dozens of coaches, staffers and referees have been sidelined due to virus issues. There were about 125 players in the NBA's protocols midway through last week, but that number fell to 56 by Thursday evening.

Nearly 300 players have been in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols already this season.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Rudy Gobert gives promising message to Jazz fans after blowing 22-point lead against Pistons

Many felt like Utah Jazz was on the verge to register another impressive and dominant victory as they locked horns against the Detroit Pistons. But as things turned out, it resulted in being another catastrophic night for the Utah fans as their team let go off another lead. But with marquee player Rudy Gobert witnessing the entire game, he was quick in delivering a sympathizing message.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#The Toronto Raptors
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
256K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy