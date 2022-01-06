Possible E. Coli Contamination Spurs Recall of Over 28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moor Herbs is recalling its Angel Formula because FDA testing determined that the product did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula. Angel Formula was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. FDA testing determined the iron, sodium and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which can lead to iron overload or an electrolyte imbalance, the agency said in a news release. Also, it did not have vitamin D, and a deficiency can lead to rickets in children, which is a softening and weakening of bones. The product is sold in 16 fl. oz. plastic bottles and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. Shipping started in February of 2019 and all units in distribution are included in this recall. There have been no reports of illness, Moor Herbs stated. Anyone who uses this recalled product should discontinue use and either throw the product away or return for a refund and if you’re concerned about the health of your child, contact your health care provider. If you have any questions, call 313-583-9709.

