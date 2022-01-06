ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Possible E. Coli Contamination Spurs Recall of Over 28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday announced an Oregon-based meat distributor is recalling approximately 28,356 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli. Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., a company based in Clackamas,...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Dole Packaged Salads Sold In Massachusetts Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s another salad recall affecting Massachusetts – and this one involves Dole packaged salads. Dole is recalling salads with iceberg lettuce processed at Soledad, California and Springfield, Ohio facilities because they may be contaminated with Listeria. The salads were distributed widely, and Massachusetts was among the states that received packages from the Ohio plant. The recalled salads sold in Massachusetts have a product lot code beginning with “W” and a “Best If Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022. Some of the recalled varieties under the Dole brand include “Very Veggie,” “Southwest Salad Kit,” “Garden Salad,” “Asian Island Crunch” and “Shredded Lettuce.” The recalled Dole salad label (Image credit: FDA) So far, there have not been any illnesses linked to the recall. Listeria  can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea. “Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately,” the recall notice states. Click here for more details. Last month, Fresh Express salads sold in Massachusetts were also recalled for potential Listeria concerns.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

28,000 pounds of meat across 7 states hit with major USDA recall

Last week, Consumer Reports issued a health alert after detecting traces of E. coli O157:H7 in a sample of Kroger-brand ground beef. We told you at the time that a recall wasn’t in place, but health authorities were investigating the matter. This particular variant of E. coli is cause for concern, as it can cause troubling symptoms, including a condition called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). As expected, the health alert is now officially upgraded to a ground beef recall.
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Ground beef recalled at major retailers

28,000 pounds of ground beef may have been contaminated with E. Coli, and as a precaution Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. is recalling all of it. Major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo sold this product. The product was sold under their store brand name. Locations in Arizona, California, Nevada,...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Popculture

More Than 1,000 Pounds of Pizza Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week that 1,464 pounds of frozen pizza is being recalled because it does not list the known allergen wheat on its product label. The pizzas were produced by Minnesota-based company Kettle River Products, and they were distributed throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Customers can return them to the point of purchase or simply dispose of them.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Frozen Pizza Products

A pizza product shipped to retail stores and restaurants are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Minnesota-based Kettle River Products is recalling approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken Alfredo pizza that contain wheat, which was not declared on the product.
FOOD SAFETY
SELF

A Ground Beef Recall Is Affecting Meat in These States

New year, new food recall. On January 6, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall applies to over 28,000 pounds of ground beef products that originated at the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. facility in Oregon on December 20 and were then shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
FOOD SAFETY
abc45.com

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Miami

Moor Herbs Recalls “Angel Formula” Infant Formula Due To Possible Health Risk

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moor Herbs is recalling its Angel Formula because FDA testing determined that the product did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula. Angel Formula was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. FDA testing determined the iron, sodium and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which can lead to iron overload or an electrolyte imbalance, the agency said in a news release. Also, it did not have vitamin D, and a deficiency can lead to rickets in children, which is a softening and weakening of bones. The product is sold in 16 fl. oz. plastic bottles and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. Shipping started in February of 2019 and all units in distribution are included in this recall. There have been no reports of illness, Moor Herbs stated. Anyone who uses this recalled product should discontinue use and either throw the product away or return for a refund and if you’re concerned about the health of your child, contact your health care provider. If you have any questions, call 313-583-9709.
MIAMI, FL
Live 95.9

Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Cullman Tribune

COVID-19 boosters now authorized for ages 12-15, dosing interval lowered, additional primary dose recommended for certain immunocompromised children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has notified Alabama healthcare providers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have endorsed new recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations. The updates came about after a thorough and ongoing review of the available safety and efficacy data by the Food and Drug Administration in the setting of surging COVID-19 cases in adults and children, the CDC noted. Known and potential benefits of additional doses were determined to outweigh any potential risks of vaccine. Changes are summarized as follows: Authorizes the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
ALABAMA STATE

