Police searching for armed suspects who robbed store in Los Banos

The search is on for two armed suspects who robbed a store in Los Banos this week.

Police say the two masked men stole cash from the El Amigo Market on G Street on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the suspects attacked an employee and fired shots at the store owner.

The owner was not hurt. The extent of the employee's injuries was not immediately released.

Both suspects were last seen running off from the business. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.