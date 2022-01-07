ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Police searching for armed suspects who robbed store in Los Banos

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbvKH_0df4rCJP00

The search is on for two armed suspects who robbed a store in Los Banos this week.

Police say the two masked men stole cash from the El Amigo Market on G Street on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the suspects attacked an employee and fired shots at the store owner.

The owner was not hurt. The extent of the employee's injuries was not immediately released.

Both suspects were last seen running off from the business. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Banos, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Banos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy