Sheriff searching for a horse thief in Delaware County
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)–The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a stolen horse. The Chestnut Bay Thoroughbred was taken on Dec. 29.
As pictured above, the horse has a white blaze marking on its snout, and a white sock marking on the left rear leg. The horse weighs nearly 1,500 lbs.
The equine has a serial number tattooed on its inner lip of JC(Y09168).
If you have information regarding this theft, you are encouraged to call Detective Bessinger at jbessinger@co.delaware.oh.us or 740-833-2892Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0