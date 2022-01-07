Sheriff searching for a horse thief in Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)–The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a stolen horse. The Chestnut Bay Thoroughbred was taken on Dec. 29.

As pictured above, the horse has a white blaze marking on its snout, and a white sock marking on the left rear leg. The horse weighs nearly 1,500 lbs.

The equine has a serial number tattooed on its inner lip of JC(Y09168).

If you have information regarding this theft, you are encouraged to call Detective Bessinger at jbessinger@co.delaware.oh.us or 740-833-2892

