Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Braces For Round Two Of Winter Weather After A Hard Hit Monday

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The second snow of the week and the second of the year is arriving in Maryland Thursday night, and the Baltimore region is under a winter weather advisory until Friday.

The storm comes after another snowstorm earlier this week brought several inches of snow to parts of the state. Anne Arundel County was among the hardest hit.

Monday’s snow was preceded by rain, preventing crews from adequately pretreating the roads. On top of that, dozens of felled trees further complicated operations.

“We had over 125 trees in Anne Arundel County come down in about six hours so once those trees started falling we could not get to the roads,” said Jim Small, the Chief of Road Operations in Annie Arundel County of Monday’s situation.

Crews have been working through the day there to make sure they’re prepared for the latest round of winter weather. This time around, trucks are loading up with salt and brine to make Friday morning’s commute less treacherous.

They will sit on their routes and wait for the snow to begin.

WJZ’s Bob Turk says this storm could bring high winds – causing even more trees to topple. And as Anne Arundel County readies itself for more snow, they’re doing it with severe staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

“A lot of folks are out about fifty percent of people who would otherwise be driving plows,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said Thursday.

Governor Larry Hogan said the storm is going to have a significant impact on tomorrow morning’s commute – asking Marylanders to avoid travel and stay off the roads if possible.

CBS Baltimore

