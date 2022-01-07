Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before placing any bets on Kenneth Gainwell's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gainwell has racked up 56 carries for 213 yards (13.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

And he has caught 29 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) with one TD.

He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Gainwell notched two rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Gainwell rushed for four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Gainwell has piled up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

