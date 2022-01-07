ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tn9gC_0df3aydP00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenneth Gainwell in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kenneth Gainwell's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gainwell's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Gainwell has racked up 56 carries for 213 yards (13.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 29 passes for 244 yards (15.3 per game) with one TD.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gainwell's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Gainwell notched two rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Gainwell rushed for four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Gainwell has piled up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
FanSided

49ers to play Cowboys in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

With the 49ers’ thrilling overtime win over the Rams in Week 18, they’ll travel to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round, sparking an old rivalry. It’s time to brush off that old postseason rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The second...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Nfc East#Cowboys
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters. During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Fast forward to the end of the 2021 regular season and we have a clear winner. Philadelphia is heading to the playoffs, earning a Wild Card...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys key defensive piece enters locker room with injury

The Dallas Cowboys may have an injury concern for the playoffs as a key defensive player walked off the field to the locker room against the Philadelphia Eagles. Linebacker Keanu Neal appeared to be injured during the game, leaving Dallas with two linebackers active in Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy