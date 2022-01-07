ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for CeeDee Lamb in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Lamb has been targeted 118 times and has 77 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,057 yards (66.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Eagles are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Lamb hauled in three passes for 51 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Lamb has hauled in 13 catches for 167 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 55.7 receiving yards.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

#Eagles#Dallas#Cowboys#American Football#Ceedee Lamb Ahead#Espn#Nfc East#Philadelphia Lamb#Td
