CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for CeeDee Lamb in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for CeeDee Lamb ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has been targeted 118 times and has 77 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,057 yards (66.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.

Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Lamb's 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Eagles are 16.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In three matchups, Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Lamb hauled in three passes for 51 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Lamb has hauled in 13 catches for 167 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 55.7 receiving yards.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

