Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darrel Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Darrel Williams (31) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Darrel Williams has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 541 yards (33.8 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also averages 26.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Over his six career matchups against them, Williams has averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game versus the Broncos, 44.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In six games against the Broncos Williams has not run for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, giving up 109.8 yards per game.

The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

Williams put together an 88-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 6.3 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

He tacked on three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Williams has run for 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive