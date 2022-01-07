Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 18 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) meet the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 88 receptions (129 targets) for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 129 of his team's 631 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Kelce has averaged 84.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups, 10.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Kelce, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times, picking up 25 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce's 20 targets have led to 15 receptions for 216 yards (72 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

