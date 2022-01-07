ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBkkM_0df3asL300

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Prescott has passed for 4,154 yards while completing 68.4% of his throws (389-of-569), with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (259.6 yards per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
  • Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In nine matchups against the Eagles, Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game, 38.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Eagles.
  • The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Prescott has thrown for 773 passing yards over his last three games (257.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (80-of-114), throwing eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a healthy two-score lead over the Eagles with 12 minutes to go in the third. Which has NFL fans collectively asking the same question:. “Why the heck is the Cowboys starting offense still out there?”. It’s possible the Cowboys could move up a playoff spot...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has Blunt Message For Cowboys’ Playoff Opponent

It remains to be seen who Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys wrapped up their 2021 regular season on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 51-26. Dallas finished the season at 12-5 on the year....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dak Prescott At Halftime Went Viral

A video of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at halftime of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles went viral on social media. The Cowboys were leading the Eagles at halftime of Saturday night’s game, when Prescott started to run off the field. However, Prescott quickly did some...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Cowboys#Philadelphia#American Football#Espn#Nfc East#Dak Prescott Prop
FanSided

49ers to play Cowboys in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

With the 49ers’ thrilling overtime win over the Rams in Week 18, they’ll travel to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round, sparking an old rivalry. It’s time to brush off that old postseason rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The second...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters. During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message After Saturday Night’s Win

Now, the real fun begins for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys topped the Eagles, 51-26, in the final game of their regular season on Saturday evening. Dallas finished the year with a big win at Philadelphia, heading into the postseason at 12-5 on the season. Mike McCarthy’s...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Controversial Decision

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy played his starters for most of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys topped the Eagles, 51-26, on Saturday evening. Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns in the win over the Eagles on Saturday night, as the Cowboys finished the season at...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy