Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has passed for 4,154 yards while completing 68.4% of his throws (389-of-569), with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (259.6 yards per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 146 rushing yards (9.1 ypg) on 48 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.

Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In nine matchups against the Eagles, Prescott averaged 235 passing yards per game, 38.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Eagles.

The 229.4 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Prescott completed 63.2% of his passes for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Prescott has thrown for 773 passing yards over his last three games (257.7 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (80-of-114), throwing eight touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

