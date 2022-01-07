Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Quez Watkins in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) after a 39 yard reception during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Quez Watkins hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has hauled in 38 passes (on 55 targets) for 563 yards (35.2 per game) this year.

Watkins has been the target of 55 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.

Watkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In three matchups with the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a touchdown catch.

The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

Watkins' stat line in his last three games includes seven grabs for 72 yards. He averaged 24.0 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

