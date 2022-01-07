ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Quez Watkins in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reacts in front of New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) after a 39 yard reception during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before Quez Watkins hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Watkins has hauled in 38 passes (on 55 targets) for 563 yards (35.2 per game) this year.
  • Watkins has been the target of 55 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
  • Watkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Watkins' stat line in his last three games includes seven grabs for 72 yards. He averaged 24.0 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

