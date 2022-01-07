ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tony Pollard in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (left) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) react after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Tony Pollard ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pollard has 719 yards on 130 carries (44.9 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 39 catches for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
  • He has received 130 of his team's 441 carries this season (29.5%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not run for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.9 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Pollard rushed three times for nine yards.
  • He also caught three passes for 49 yards.
  • Pollard has rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.
  • He also has eight catches for 78 yards (26.0 ypg).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

