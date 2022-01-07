Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tony Pollard in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (left) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) react after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Tony Pollard ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 719 yards on 130 carries (44.9 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 39 catches for 337 yards (21.1 per game).

He has received 130 of his team's 441 carries this season (29.5%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not run for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are seventh in the NFL, conceding 103.9 yards per game.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Pollard rushed three times for nine yards.

He also caught three passes for 49 yards.

Pollard has rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries (39.0 yards per game) on the ground in his last three games.

He also has eight catches for 78 yards (26.0 ypg).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

