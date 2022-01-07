ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) after a touchdown by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Amari Cooper's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooper has racked up 786 receiving yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 63 passes on 97 targets.
  • Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cooper was targeted seven times, totaling 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooper has 111 receiving yards on 12 catches (23 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

