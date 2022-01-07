Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) after a touchdown by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Amari Cooper's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has racked up 786 receiving yards (49.1 per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 63 passes on 97 targets.

Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Cooper has averaged 80 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Cooper, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cooper was targeted seven times, totaling 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper has 111 receiving yards on 12 catches (23 targets) with two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

