Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ezekiel Elliott in his Week 18 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Ezekiel Elliott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has a team-high 915 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

He also has 46 receptions for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 219 of his team's 441 carries this season (49.7%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 42.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Elliott, in nine matchups versus the Eagles, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott picked up 16 yards on nine carries.

He also reeled in one pass for 14 yards.

Elliott has 105 rushing yards on 34 attempts (35.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

He has added five catches for 39 yards (13.0 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive