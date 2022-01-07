Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 18 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts with guard Jalen Mayfield (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has taken 149 carries for a team-leading 607 rushing yards (37.9 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He's also caught 51 passes for 547 yards (34.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).

The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his four career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game versus the Saints, 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in four matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, conceding 95.4 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bills, Patterson carried the ball nine times for 28 yards.

He put up 24 yards on two receptions.

Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

