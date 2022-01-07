ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cordarrelle Patterson in his Week 18 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) reacts with guard Jalen Mayfield (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Patterson has taken 149 carries for a team-leading 607 rushing yards (37.9 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 51 passes for 547 yards (34.2 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (39.1%).
  • The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his four career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game versus the Saints, 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson, in four matchups against the Saints, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the NFL, conceding 95.4 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (11 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bills, Patterson carried the ball nine times for 28 yards.
  • He put up 24 yards on two receptions.
  • Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

