Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Goff in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and quarterback Jared Goff celebrate after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Lions

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Goff has 3,007 passing yards (187.9 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 67% of his throws and tossing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 87 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.
  • Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers, 40.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff threw a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • The Packers are allowing 231.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Over his last three games, Goff has put up 216 passing yards (72.0 per game) while connecting on 21 of 26 passes (80.8% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

