Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marvin Jones Jr. in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) wears a mask as he runs onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jones has 66 catches (112 targets) and paces the Jaguars with 744 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Jones' 53 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Colts are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 46-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches (23 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • Jones has put up 134 yards during his last three games (44.7 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 23 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

