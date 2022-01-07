Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marvin Jones Jr. in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 66 catches (112 targets) and paces the Jaguars with 744 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jones' 53 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Colts are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 46-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches (23 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Jones has put up 134 yards during his last three games (44.7 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 23 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

