Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Brandin Cooks in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Brandin Cooks before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Cooks' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooks has grabbed 87 passes and leads his team with 1,011 receiving yards while scoring six touchdowns. He has been targeted 130 times, and averages 63.2 yards per game.
  • Cooks has been the target of 25.3% (130 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Cooks' 71 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Titans are 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Titans, Cooks has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 261.5 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up seven catches for 66 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Cooks has caught 14 passes (on 21 targets) for 168 yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

