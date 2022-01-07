Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Rodgers in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is swarmed by teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The touchdown pass by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gave the all-time leader in passing touchdowns in franchise history. Mjs Apc Packvsbrowns 1225210401djp

There will be player prop bet markets available for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Rodgers has collected 3,977 passing yards (248.6 per game) while connecting on 352 of 513 passes (68.6% completion percentage), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 107 of his 513 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 114.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes in eight of those outings against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 255.6 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Rodgers put together a 288-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 76.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (76-of-103), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

