Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Before Davante Adams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Adams has 117 catches (162 targets), leading his team with 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) plus 11 touchdowns.

So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Adams has averaged 55.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Lions, 3.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those five games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.

The Lions' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Adams was targeted 14 times and totaled 136 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Adams has 27 catches on 34 targets for 294 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 98.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

