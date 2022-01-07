ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after the Packers beat the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Before Davante Adams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Adams has 117 catches (162 targets), leading his team with 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) plus 11 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Adams has averaged 55.6 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Lions, 3.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those five games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Adams was targeted 14 times and totaled 136 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Adams has 27 catches on 34 targets for 294 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 98.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

