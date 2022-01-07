ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Onta Foreman in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for D'Onta Foreman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) take the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Foreman has totaled 497 rushing yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game) with three touchdowns this season.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Texans Foreman has not run for a touchdown.
  • Conceding 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the league.
  • Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Foreman racked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three outings, Foreman has rushed for 257 yards (85.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

