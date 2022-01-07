D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Onta Foreman in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for D'Onta Foreman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Foreman and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) take the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has totaled 497 rushing yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game) with three touchdowns this season.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 108 yards (13.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Foreman's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Texans Foreman has not run for a touchdown.

Conceding 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the league.

Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Foreman racked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three outings, Foreman has rushed for 257 yards (85.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive