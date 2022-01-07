ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenny Golladay in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball after a reception as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kenny Golladay's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Golladay's New York Giants (4-12) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Golladay's 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Giants. He's been targeted 71 times and has registered 34 catches.
  • Golladay has been the target of 71 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 12.6% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Golladay, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 33 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Over his last three games, Golladay has caught six passes on 17 targets for 75 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

