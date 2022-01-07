Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenny Golladay in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball after a reception as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kenny Golladay's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Golladay's New York Giants (4-12) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Giants. He's been targeted 71 times and has registered 34 catches.

Golladay has been the target of 71 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 12.6% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Golladay, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 276.1 yards per game the Football Team are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 33 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Over his last three games, Golladay has caught six passes on 17 targets for 75 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

