Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Jones in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones celebrate a second-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their Sept. 20 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jones has carried the ball 171 times for a team-high 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 52 passes for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's handled 171 of those attempts (40.8%).
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Jones averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Lions, 26.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Lions, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 135.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 9.5 yards per carry).
  • Jones also added 30 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has 200 rushing yards (66.7 per game) on 33 carries.
  • He also has 12 catches for 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions#Fox#Nfc North#Detroit Jones
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

