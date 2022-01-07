Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jamaal Williams in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) defend during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Williams has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 140 carries for 558 yards (34.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

He also has 25 receptions for 148 yards (9.3 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 401 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (34.9%).

The Lions have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his lone career matchup against the Packers, Williams put up 25 rushing yards, 18.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.

The Packers allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 22-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.

He added three receptions for 22 yards in the passing game.

Williams has 30 carries for 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

