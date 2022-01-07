ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kareem Hunt in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kareem Hunt's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Hunt has racked up 78 carries for 386 yards (24.1 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).
  • He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his six career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 46.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 18.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Conceding 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Over his last three outings, Hunt has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

