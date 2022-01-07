Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kareem Hunt in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Kareem Hunt's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hunt has racked up 78 carries for 386 yards (24.1 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).

He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his six career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 46.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 18.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Conceding 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Over his last three outings, Hunt has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

