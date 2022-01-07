Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Freeman in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) rushes during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Devonta Freeman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freeman has collected 555 rushing yards (34.7 per game) on 128 attempts with five touchdowns.

And he has added 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has rushed the ball 481 times this season, and he's taken 128 of those attempts (26.6%).

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in two matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 139.6 yards per game.

Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Freeman has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

