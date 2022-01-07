ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Freeman in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) rushes during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Devonta Freeman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Freeman has collected 555 rushing yards (34.7 per game) on 128 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 481 times this season, and he's taken 128 of those attempts (26.6%).
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman, in two matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 139.6 yards per game.
  • Freeman and the Ravens will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Freeman has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

